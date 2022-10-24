Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Will the Spurs extend their two-game winning streak tonight vs. Minnesota?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (2-1) will look to build on their two-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) Monday night.

The Spurs are coming off a 114-105 road win against the Sixers.

Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team Saturday night, while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.

"I think we're learning we can play with anyone," forward Doug McDermott said. "We didn't get complacent. We came out and beat a really good team. I think it's great for everyone's confidence."

SPURS, TIMBERWOLVES INJURY REPORT

Wolves IR v Spurs:



OUT

Kyle Anderson - Back Spasms

Luka Garza - Two-Way Contract

Josh Minott - G League Assignment

Austin Rivers - Right Hip Soreness #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 24, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. Tonight's game will be the Spurs' first match versus Minnesota in a home-home series on the road at the Target Center.

2. The Spurs have lost three straight games overall to the Wolves.

3. The Spurs' Vassell has scored 20-plus points in two straight games.

4. The Spurs have made 16-plus 3-point attempts in their last two games.

5. The Spurs' Johnson has also scored 20-plus points in his last two games.

Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.