Hang 10! Spurs' Tim Duncan hits the waves

SAN ANTONIO — Raise your hand if you had Tim Duncan surfing on your bingo cards.

Well, that is exactly what the San Antonio Spurs great is doing while in retirement. Duncan soaked in the water and did some wake surfboarding and it was captured on video.

Patrick Ngongba II captured the moment on a viral tweet looking right at home in the water.

Apparently, the pair got in some workout time together and found time for some rest and relaxation.

"Had a great week of workouts with a legend," Ngonba II tweeted.

Had great week of workouts with a legend pic.twitter.com/4VIEG3RJs9 — Patrick Ngongba II (@NgongbaPatrick) August 2, 2023

Duncan enjoying the water is not a surprise.

Recall, he was a swimmer and was aiming for the Olympics before he even considered basketball while growing up in the Virgin Islands.

However, those swimming dreams were dashed when Hurrican Huge struck the Virgin Islands in 1989.

Hugo struck St. Croix, causing enormous damage leaving Duncan to pick up a basketball and the rest is Spurs history.

Now in retirement, Duncan is showing the world how to enjoy life.

