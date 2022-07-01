Need! A Spurs' Tim Duncan Funko Pop! bobblehead is coming soon

Duncan will be featured sitting on an ice throne.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonio Spurs fans, because your Silver and Black collection is about to get even bigger and fundamentally better.

Coming out soon is a brand new Tim Duncan Funko Pop! bobblehead, but not just any bobblehead.

This one has Duncan sitting on an ice throne just like on the 2000 cover of SLAM Magazine.

This is part of the new Funko Pop! Magazine Covers line and there will be more NBA legends on the way.

Duncan is not the only Spur to have a Funko Pop! in his honor.

The Coyote, the Spurs mascot, has one, and so does team legend George Gervin, who is depicted doing the "The Finger Roll," his signature move.

And much like Gervin's famous ice throne poster, Duncan paid homage to that incredible photo back when he snapped the photo for the SLAM cover.

Needless to say, once this new Duncan figure hit stores and goes online, Spurs fans will be rushing to get one.

As of now, there is no release date.