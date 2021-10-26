MUST SEE: The Spurs-themed F1 racing car design

Spurs fans, start your engines!

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA and Formula 1 recently announced a first-of-its-kind content and promotion partnership to bring together the broad, global fanbases of the NBA and F1 in celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season and the return of F1 to the U.S. at the 2021 FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Austin.

Part of the promotion is to imagine F1 cars decorated with NBA team colors. The San Antonio Spurs-F1 car has been revealed.

Taking the Spurs' black, white and grey team colors, this mashup is everything a fan of both sports would want to see racing.

The 2021 FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX, which will take place from Oct. 22-24, 2021, has been held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas since 2012, with Formula 1 returning to the iconic track following a two-year break due to COVID-19.

And one thing is for sure, if there is a Spurs-themed F1 racing car, "Silver & Black" fans would love to get behind the wheel of it.