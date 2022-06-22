Spurs, Texas pro teams are teaming up to form the 'Sport for Healing Fund'

Texas teams are uniting to fund long-term mental health and counseling services in safe spaces for young people.

SAN ANTONIO — They may be rivals on the hardwood but when it comes to serving the community, Texas pro teams are joining forces.

With the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the San Antonio Spurs along with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, the NBA, and the NHL's Dallas Stars are teaming up to form the “Sport for Healing Fund.”

According to a release, the fund will provide long-term support for the Uvalde community by creating and investing in trauma and healing-centered care for youth and families.

And the Texas pro teams along with the NBA will be providing the initial funding for the Sport for Healing Fund.

“The Uvalde community will forever be thankful for the generous partnerships established to pay tribute and remember our loved ones,” said Rob Fowler, City of Uvalde Parks and Recreation Director. “We are well aware that the road to mental health recovery from this traumatic event is a long journey. However, the youth of our community will heal with the support from our local and national sports community. Physical spaces for healing and resources for mental healthcare are vital to the recovery of our beloved Uvalde community.”

The pain and sorrow of the lives lost that tragic day are still fresh but hopefully this effort will help ease the Uvalde community and bring an avenue for healing.

The aim is to use sports and building safe places where young people can play and heal through on-the-ground mental wellness and counseling resources.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation, which will distribute the investments into the Uvalde community.

But the Texas teams can use your help.

You can join the Texas and national sports community by contributing to the fund by donating here.

Here is a statement from Dr. Kara C. Allen, Chief Impact Officer, Spurs Sports & Entertainment:

“As is the story for so many communities across the United States that have experienced mass shootings, the road to healing for our neighbors and family in Uvalde is long. Our role as a united sports family is to use what we know to get community what it needs. Bigger than professional sports and team alliances, we can and must center healing together. Our collective future depends on it.”