ESPN’s Bobby Marks said he has heard from multiple sources that the Spurs have targeted Bojan Bogdanović as “their guy” in free agency.

He said on Ryen Russillo's podcast the Spurs would have to trade DeRozan to free up cap space to sign Bogdanović, adding that a contract extension is unlikely for DeRozan. DeRozan is under contract through the 2019-20 season before he can become a free agent.

Marks called DeRozan “a strong number two option” for a team, while pointing out that DeRozan’s contract is more in line with that of a top-level player.

Bogdanović, who just turned 30, made $10.5 million in each of his past two seasons. He is a six-year NBA veteran who posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists with the Indiana Pacers last season. The 6-foot-8 forward from Croatia averaged 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He did so while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor, including 42.5 percent from three-point range. He averaged two made three pointers per game.

Compare that with DeRozan for a moment. The 6-foot-7 wing turns 30 this summer and has 9 NBA seasons under his belt. In 2018-19, he averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 15.6 percent from long range. He made seven shots from behind the arc last season as a Spur.

DeRozan is due to make $27.8 million next year and has a player option for the same amount for the 2020-21 season.

If the Spurs trade DeRozan, they could receive a few young players, leaving enough salary cap space to pursue Bogdanović, as well as re-sign Rudy Gay and still have some left over for another free agent. The NBA's free agency period begins at 5 p.m. Central on June 30.