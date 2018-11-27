CHICAGO — Through the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than seven points. The big bucket came from LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored three the old-fashioned way.

From there, a pair of threes by Ryan Arcidiacono cut the lead to one. He later fouled with 3.6 seconds left, forcing the Spurs to inbound the ball. He tipped the inbound pass and stole it, taking a shot at the buzzer that would have won it, but he left the off-balance heave just short.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points and 8 rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and 8 rebounds, as well.

The Bulls' starting backcourt of Zach LaVine (28 points) and Ryan Arcidiacono (22 points) dazzled, but LaVine also had a game-high 6 turnovers.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Spurs win, 108-107

Down to the wire again. With about 6 minutes left, it was a three point game. Good if you're a fan of close games. Bad if you're a Spurs fan looking for an encouraging sign against one of the league's bottom teams. The Spurs haven't had an answer for Zach LaVine, who is approaching a triple-double with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. He also has 6 turnovers.

Marco Belinelli is 1-of-7 from behind the arc, but his make was a big one.

THIRD QUARTER:

The Bulls lead 83-80 after three quarters.

A pair of short, but impactful Bulls runs defined the early third quarter. Chicago got the lead up to 7 points a couple of times, but could not pull away. The signatures of the 2018-19 Spurs - scoring from DeMar DeRozan and unselfish play - were both on display.

As of the late third quarter, 24 of the 30 made field goals for the Silver & Black had assists. For the Bulls, it was 18 of their 32 made shots.

Also worth noting: neither team has attempted 10 free throws yet. The refs are letting them play.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs led the Bulls, 52-50.

No Spurs player reached double-digit scoring in the first half, but the team shot the ball reasonably well (47 percent) and took care of the ball (4 turnovers). LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills all had at least 7 points through 2 quarters.

The Bulls were led by 14 points from Justin Holiday and 11 from Zach LaVine. The hosts have corralled 5 more rebounds but turned the ball over 3 more times than the Spurs.

The Spurs got the lead early in the second quarter, growing it to 7 points, but the Bulls responded. The thorn in the side for the Silver & Black has been Ryan Arcidiacono, the little-hyped guard from Villanova in his second season. But Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan continued to prove why they're the household names for NBA fans.

FIRST QUARTER:

The Spurs and Bulls were tied 27-27 after 1.

How even was the first quarter? Neither team led by more than a couple of possessions. No player on either side got in a notable groove, and the scoring came from all over the place. The Spurs backcourt was off to a strong start, led by Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who has had his share of struggles, had an efficient start.

The season is still young, but the Spurs find themselves in a slightly precarious position.

After a strong start that included a 4-game winning streak, the Spurs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games. Now at 9-10, the Silver & Black take on the 5-15 Chicago Bulls. The Spurs will play one more game on the trip to the upper Midwest before returning to the AT&T Center Friday to face the Rockets. That game will come Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Last time out, the Spurs couldn't hold a late lead, dropping their game in Milwaukee.

The Silver & Black will be without former Bull Pau Gasol, who is out with left foot soreness.

The young Bulls have not lived up to their potential yet this year, but they haven't had their full team available. Point guard Kris Dunn (knee), forward Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and forward Bobby Portis (knee) have yet to play this season. That's three of their top eight players. The Bulls are also missing key reserve guard Denzel Valentine, who is expected to be out until at least April 1 with an ankle injury.

Follow along here for live analysis of the game, beginning at 7:30 Central Time.

