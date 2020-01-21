Second Quarter

Spurs 63, Suns 49

San Antonio is starting to cruise late in the second quarter as they have their biggest lead of the night. With less than a minute remaining, they lead by 14.

---

San Antonio is developing a habit in this game of embarking on brief runs when Phoenix catches up to them, never letting the Suns take the lead. Now they're up by six, 52-43, as Forbes continues knocking down three-pointers. He's got four treys and a game-high 12 points as the Silver and Black stay hot from downtown.

Lonnie Walker IV has also gotten into the three-point action.

---

San Antonio used a 6-0 run to put some distance between themselves and Phoenix, but the Suns followed up with a 6-0 run of their own to tie up this affair, 34-34, with less than nine minutes remaining in the half.

First Quarter

Spurs 28, Suns 26

At the end of an action-packed first quarter, San Antonio leads Phoenix in Phoenix by just two points. The Spurs shot 45% from the field compared to the opponents' 57% mark, but they are also a perfect 4-4 from beyond the three-point line.

Two of those treys belong to Derrick White, who tallied eight points in the first quarter to lead all players.

---

Nearly halfway through the opening period in Phoenix, the Spurs lead the Suns by four. Every San Antonio starter has scored, and the team has made seven of its first 11 shots from the field—including two attempts from downtown, one of them from Bryn Forbes.

San Antonio is up, 18-14.

Pregame

A day after defeating the Heat at the AT&T Center, the Spurs (18-23) are traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns (18-24) in what will be a game between squads with nearly-identical records.

They've got a nearly identical record over their last 10 games, too; San Antonio is 5-5, while Phoenix is 6-4, having last defeated the Celtics over the weekend. The Silver and Black won the season series last year, 3-1, and are off to another good start against the Suns in the 2019-'20 campaign, having barely beaten them in OT last month.

They'll be working to start stringing together victories as they remain out of the playoff picture entering Monday NBA action. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.

