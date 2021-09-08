Q&A Part 1: Spurs Summer League forward Nate Renfro on being in the Spurs' system, possibly returning to the Austin Spurs, and more

Renfro's best outing was at Las Vegas, where he averaged 7.8 points per game along with 48.3-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 4.8 rebounds.

SAN ANTONIO — Forward Nate Renfro was able to showcase what he can do for an NBA team playing for the Spurs 2021 Summer League team.

His best outing was at Las Vegas, where he averaged 7.8 points per game along with 48.3-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 4.8 rebounds in five games played.

Now that the NBA Summer League is over, Renfro will be searching for a new NBA team to play for and he is not excluding a return to the Austin Spurs where he played last season averaging 4.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 15 games played.

In part one of this exclusive interview, Renfro talks about playing in the Summer League, being in the Spurs’ system, and more.

Jeff: How important was it for you to show what you can do for the rest of the league?

Nate: It's very important. I'm a very team-oriented guy. Obviously, a lot of guys are out here trying to show their stuff and make the roster, but I like to win.

Jeff: You've been with the Spurs' system in Austin. How has that been for you and your development?

Nate: It was really good. I played my first ball with them this past season. That was a different experience. It was a lot of games in a short amount of time.

So it was more just play, play, play than actual practice development. But it was really nice to be able to learn the system, and just get comfortable with some of the guys out there, and get comfortable with the coaching staff, and just embrace the culture that they have out there in Austin and San Antonio, and just make the most of the experience.

Jeff: What has been the feedback from Coach Mitch Johnson and from last year with Austin about your development?

Nate: They just want me to keep going. They like the energy and the effort that I play with and how I play defensively, some of the pick and roll action.

Obviously, my shot is still coming together. I'm still trying to try to find it, but they're really excited about what I can bring to the team.

Jeff: Spurs fans are wondering if you'll be back with the Austin team next year.

Nate: Undecided. I've been talking with my agent. It looks like that is the plan for next year, but it’s just rolling with the punches and see where it goes.

Jeff: In your opinion, how good would it be for you to return to Austin?

Nate: I think it would be great. I'm pretty sure Matt Nielsen is coaching again, and I love to play for him.

And like I said, I know the system and just get continuing to progress in that system and getting more of the developmental side of things in Austin, I think, it will be really big for my development as a player and even as a person.

Just being in that culture, getting to be around those guys, I think it would be great for me.

Jeff: What have been your first impressions of playing with 18-year-old Spurs rookie Josh Primo?