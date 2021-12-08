Q&A Part 2: Spurs Summer League forward Nate Renfro on playing with rookie Joshua Primo, fan support and more

What did Renfro have to say about the Spurs' 2021 No. 12 pick?

SAN ANTONIO — Forward Nate Renfro was able to showcase what he can do for an NBA team playing for the Spurs 2021 Summer League team.

His best outing was at Las Vegas, where he averaged 7.8 points per game along with 48.3-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 4.8 rebounds in five games played.

Now that the Summer League is over, Renfro will be searching for a new NBA team to play for and he is not excluding a return to the Austin Spurs where he played last season.

In part two of this exclusive interview, Renfro talks about playing with Spurs rookie Joshua Primo and more.

Jeff: What are your impressions of Spurs' rookie Josh Primo?

Nate: He's a competitor. He's a leader in a sense, like he comes in as an 18-year-old, but he's talking to everybody on the court. It doesn't matter how old they are. I'm 24, and he'll come talk to me about certain things that he might see out there.

So I think he's got a really bright future. He's obviously very athletic, and he's got a good feel for the game. I think he's going to be great.

Jeff: There's a lot of San Antonio and Austin fans who cheer for you. What would be your words to them that are pulling for you to become an NBA player?

Nate: I appreciate the support. I'm working in the offseason trying to get better every day and hope that one day, I can achieve those goals of mine and just make the roster eventually.

Jeff: Has there been any other teams that may have been in contact with you since Austin?

Nate: (laughs) No comment.

Jeff: I had to ask, Nate!

Nate: (laughs) All good!