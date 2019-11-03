SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 15 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and the Spurs overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 Sunday at the AT&T Center.

The Silver and Black (38-29) won their fifth straight, matching their longest winning streak of the season. The victory avenged a 135-129 loss to the Bucks on Nov. 24 in Milwaukee.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks slipped to 50-17 after jumping out to an impressive start against San Antonio.

The Spurs continued their trend of beating the league's best teams since returning from their dismal rodeo road trip. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference and has the best record in the NBA.

RELATED: GAME BLOG: Spurs top Bucks, 121-114

San Antonio downed Oklahoma City 116-102 on March 2, and Denver 104-103 last Monday. Denver is No. 2 in the West and OKC was third when it lost to the Spurs.

The Silver and Black have 15 games left in the regular season, eight at home and seven on the road.

San Antonio plays at Dallas on Tuesday and opens a four-game home stand Friday against the New York Knicks. They also will host Portland (Saturday), Golden State (Monday, March 18) and Miami (Wednesday, March 20

Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills each scored 16 points and Bryn Forbes finished with 12 to round out the Spurs' double-figure scoring.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 21 points.

Trailing 60-54 at the half, the Spurs started the third quarter with a 13-4 run to take their first lead of the game (67-64) on a three-pointer by Aldridge with 8:41 left in the period. DeRozan assisted on the basket, driving to the paint and then finding a wide-open Aldridge in the corner.

The Silver and Black lost the lead and then regained it to go up 87-83 heading into the fourth quarter. San Antonio outscored Milwaukee 33-23 in the third period.

Down by 15 in the first quarter, the Spurs fought back to trail only 60-54 at the half. The Silver and Black closed the gap to one, 36-35, on a shot by Belinelli with 10:35 left in the first half, but the Bucks scored six unanswered points to give themselves some breathing room.

Milwaukee got the lead back up to 11 points twice before San Antonio scored the last five points of the half on two free throws by Mills and a three-pointer by Forbes.

The Spurs shot 49 percent (49-100) from the field for the game and hit 12 of 29 three-pointers (41.4 percent). Milwaukee shot 47.1 percent overall (41-87) and was 38.9 percent (14-36) from beyond the arc.

Aldridge and DeRozan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Spurs' first-half scoring. Aldridge had nine rebounds in the first two quarters.

The Silver and Black shot 42.3 percent (22-52) from the field and made 4 of 14 three-pointers in the first half.

Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe scored 14 points apiece to lead the Bucks in the first two quarters.

Milwaukee shot 48.9 percent overall (22-45) and 35 percent (7-20) from beyond the arc.

The Spurs cut a 15-point deficit to one, 36-35, on a shot by Marco Belinelli with 10:35 left in the first half. But the Bucks scored six unanswered points to create some breathing room.

Milwaukee raced to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, but the Silver and Black fought back to close the gap to 32-25 at the end of the period.