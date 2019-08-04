SAN ANTONIO — Things are looking up for the Spurs after they managed to win back-to-back road games for only the second time this season over the weekend.

Now all they have to do to avoid playing defending NBA champion Golden State in the first round of the playoffs is beat Dallas in Wednesday night's regular-season finale at the AT&T Center.

A 28-point loss in Denver last Wednesday dropped the Silver and Black to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoffs seedings, but they bounced back with victories in Washington, D.C., on Friday and Cleveland on Sunday.

San Antonio (47-34) climbed to No. 7 with the 112-90 win in Cleveland and still has a chance to climb to No. 6 if it beats Dallas and Oklahoma City loses at least one of its last two games.

The Thunder (47-33) host No. 3 seed Houston on Tuesday and finish their season at Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Bucks (60-21) have the best record in the league.

The No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers have the same record as San Antonio, but the Spurs own the tiebreaker against them and OKC. San Antonio also would advance as the No. 6 seed in a three-way tie with the Thunder and Clippers. L.A. hosts No. 5 Utah in its finale Wednesday.

Golden State has eliminated the Silver and Black from the postseason each of the past two years, rolling to a sweep in the 2017 Western Conference finals and winning a first-round series in five games last season.

LaMarcus Aldridge, 12, and DeMar DeRozan work the pick-and-roll in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime win over the Mavericks on Oct. 29 at the AT&T Center.

For now, the Spurs are focused solely on Dallas, which is coming off a 129-127 victory in Memphis. While the Silver and Black are 3-0 against the Mavericks this season, their largest margin of victory has been seven points.

San Antonio won the last two meetings in Dallas – 112-105 on March 12 and 105-101 on Jan. 16 – and beat the Mavs 113-108 in overtime Oct. 29 at the AT&T Center.

To hear the Spurs tell it, they know that anything less than their best effort won't get it done against their Interstate 35 rivals.

“We’ve got to be in desperation mode," veteran guard DeMar DeRozan said. "We got to be locked in for 48 minutes, pregame, everything. We’re getting to the point where everything is going to matter – every possession, every play, every second is going to matter, so we’ve got to be locked in as close as possible to 100 percent.”

LaMarcus Aldridge recorded his 31st double-double of the season in Sunday's victory over Cleveland, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. DeRozan, who dished out nine assists, Patty Mills and Davis Bertans each scored 14 points and Bryn Forbes had 13.

San Antonio shot well for the second game in a row, hitting 43 of 82 attempts for 52.4 percent overall. The Spurs were 40.9 percent (9-22) from the three-point line.

LaMarcus Aldridge, left, and Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, a Wagner High School graduate, battle for the ball in Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

AP

“We made shots," coach Gregg Popovich said. "We’ve had a tough time making shots on the road this year, but the last two games we’ve made shots and that makes everything easier, especially on the road. I think that overall, we had a lot of guys play pretty well.

"It’s coming toward playoffs. They’re getting focused. They want to do well in the playoffs, so I think their focus the last two or three games has been really good.”

The Spurs also were tough defensively Sunday, holding the Cavs to 39.7 percent shooting (31-78). They made 8 of 29 three-pointers for 27.6 percent.

Point guard Derrick White had the defensive highlight of the game for the Silver and Black, coming from the weakside to reject a left-haft handed layup by Brandon Knight in the third quarter.

White left no doubt that defense is important to him.

“Definitely," he said. "It’s a good way to get some stops, so I try to take a lot of pride on the defensive end and make it tough on them. I always joke with L.A. (LaMarcus Aldridge) that I’m the rim protector, so it’s fun.”