Spurs Sports Academy announce Spurs Basketball Summer Camps

Spurs Sports Academy is kicking off its 49th season of Spurs Summer Basketball Camps for young athletes.

SAN ANTONIO — Get your kids and teenagers ready for some great basketball lessons, courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs Sports Academy (SSA) is kicking off its 49th season of Spurs Summer Basketball Camps for young athletes who want to learn the basics of basketball, or are looking to improve their skills. Camps, presented by Gatorade and Academy Sports + Outdoors, begin June 6, and run through mid-August, with a total of 12 camps throughout the summer.

SSA is hosting both day and overnight camps at various locations throughout San Antonio and Austin.

A flagship program of SSA, Spurs Summer Basketball Camps provide basketball instruction for boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 6-18.

The camps are led by Glory Road’s legend Nevil Shed and his team of experienced coaches. Shed was a part of the 1966 NCAA Champion Texas Western Miners, the first team in NCAA history with an all Black starting lineup, portrayed in the movie “Glory Road.” Campers will work toward building fundamentals of the game by developing skills in shooting, ball handling, passing and more in a fun environment.

In addition to honing their basketball skills, campers will experience daily Spurs values and character development conversations, a foundation of the Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization’s goal to build leaders and legacies in the community. Campers can also expect an exciting special guest appearance from a Spurs player, coach, former player or Coyote.

Register and view information regarding dates, times and locations for each camp online.

Here are more details on what is offered:

Four Camp Options

Coyote Camp introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner level boys and girls ages 6-12

Spurs Player Camps provide training to boys and girls ages 6-13 years old, focusing on building a strong foundation for the game.

Skills Training Camps help develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play for ages 6-13 in Austin and 9-18 in San Antonio

Spurs Overnight Camp provides the ultimate basketball camp experience, offering high-level competition and intense skill work for ages 9-18

Register at Spurs.com/SummerCamps: