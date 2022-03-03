Spurs sign Woodard III, Stewart Jr. to two-way contracts

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs continue to tinker with the roster.

The team announced they have signed guard DJ Stewart Jr. and forward Robert Woodard II to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not announced.

Stewart Jr., 6-6/205, has appeared in 34 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League this season, averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.68 steals in 36.6 minutes. He was named All-SEC Second Team last year in his sophomore season at Mississippi State. In 64 total games during his two seasons at MSU, Stewart Jr. averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Woodard II, 6-6/235, has played in 15 games this season for the Oklahoma City Blue and Stockton Kings in the NBA G League, where he is averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.9 minutes.

Also a former Mississippi State Bulldog, Woodard II was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft with the 40th overall selection by the Memphis Grizzlies and in the last two seasons he has appeared in a total of 25 NBA games for the Sacramento Kings.

In 2021, Woodard II played 12 games for the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 16.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.42 steals in 31.2 minutes to earn All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

The Spurs also announced the team converted the two-way contracts of Joe Wieskamp and Davontae Cacok to standard NBA deals.