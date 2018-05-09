The Spurs have officially signed both of their selections in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Nearly two months after the Silver & Black agreed to terms with first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV, the team signed second-round pick Chimezie Metu (Chuh-MEZZ-ee MEH-too). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

The contract is reportedly for three years, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. Without official information from the team, it's hard to say how much money and how many years are guaranteed.

Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and second-round pick Chimezie Metu have agreed on a three-year rookie deal. Team is high on the former USC standout. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 30, 2018

The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.4 minutes in five appearances for the Spurs in the 2018 Summer League.

Last season as a junior at the University of Southern California, the Lawndale, Calif. native was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and received honorable mention for the All-Defensive Team. He averaged a team-high 15.9 points to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 1.74 blocks in 31.0 minutes.

In his sophomore season, Metu was named the 2017 Pac-12 Most Improved Player and received All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. He finished his collegiate career third in school history with 168 total blocks.

