SAN ANTONIO — A new report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggests the San Antonio Spurs have moved on from the Marcus Morris drama.

Wojnarowski says that the Spurs pulled their offer from Morris and instead have agreed to a deal with power forward Trey Lyles.

Three days after the Spurs reportedly were set to sign free agent Marcus Morris to a two-year/$20 million deal – an acquisition set up by San Antonio trading Davis Bertans – the 29-year-old forward was reportedly reconsidering that deal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Morris had indeed reneged on his verbal agreement with San Antonio and would be accepting a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Knicks.

The terms of the Spurs' agreement with Lyles were not immediately reported. Lyles, a 23-year-old big man, was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2015, where he spent the first 2 years of his career before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.