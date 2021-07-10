Spurs sign guard Jaylen Morris to training camp deal

Morris will likely be assigned to the G League.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, the Spurs have signed guard Jaylen Morris to a non-guaranteed deal.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Jaylen Morris to a training camp contract, a source tells @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 7, 2021

Morris went undrafted in 2017 and has since played in the NBA with the Hawks and Bucks, G League, and internationally. He last played with the G League's Iowa Wolves in 2021.

His career G League stats averages are 13.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds.

Morris is listed at 6'5" and 185 pounds and played for the Spurs 2021 Summer League squad as well with the Austin Spurs.

He will likely to be assigned to the G League Austin Spurs with San Antonio carrying 17 players on fully guaranteed contracts.