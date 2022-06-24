Spurs sign additional players, add a new Summer League coach

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may be done with the 2022 NBA Draft but they are not done adding new players.
DOMINICK BARLOW
Following the draft, the Spurs signed Overtime Elite’s Dominick Barlow on a two-way contract
Barlow is a 6’9″ forward and averaged 14.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game with Overtime Elite last season.
The 19-year-old is a very springy, athletic forward, and with a motor according to scouting reports.
DARIUS DAYS
The Spurs have reportedly inked LSU’s Darius Days.
The forward averaged 13.7 points per game in his final LSU season along with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has physicality and athleticism and was named to the Second Team All-SEC following his senior year.
Scouting reports describe him as a strong and agile forward with an NBA-ready frame.
JORDAN HALL
In addition, the Spurs reportedly signed 6-7 guard Jordan Hall out of St. Joseph's.
He averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals last season. He is a capable three-point shooter (35% last season) and has great court vision according to scouting reports.
KYLER EDWARDS
San Antonio also signed guard Kyler Edwards out of Houston.
He is a 6-4, 195 pounds guard and averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season.
NEW SPURS SUMMER LEAGUE COACH
According to a report from Eurohoops, the Spurs will add Serbian coach, Dusan Alimpijevic, to the 2022 Summer League coaching staff.
He is currently with Frutti Extra Bursaspor and led the team to this year’s 7DAYS EuroCup Final.
The Spurs usually add international coaches to the Summer League team. In the 2017 Utah Summer League tournament, the team added Manu Ginobili's brother, Sebastian, He served as the coach for Argentina's Bahia Basket.
