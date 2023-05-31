Spurs set to play at the 2023 California Classic Summer League

Spurs join the fifth annual California Classic Summer League and will likely be a first look at Wembanyama on the court.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has announced that the San Antonio Spurs will be taking part in the fifth annual California Classic Summer League in Sacramento.

The event will be at the Golden 1 Center. The Spurs will join the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat for an expanded Classic.

The event will start on July 3 with the Spurs playing a total of six games featuring rookies selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

It will also be a first look at French big man Victor Wembanyama who will most likely be selected by the Spurs No. 1 overall at the 2023 NBA Draft.

“We are thrilled to welcome the California Classic back to Golden 1 Center with two new teams joining the exciting lineup,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. "This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience.”