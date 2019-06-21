SAN ANTONIO — Long trendsetters in drafting international players – see Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili – the Spurs selected 19-year-old Croatian power forward Luke Samanic with the 19th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Silver and Black later took Kentucky guard Keldon Johnson, who played only one season for the Wildcats, with the No. 29 pick in the first round.

There had been speculation that San Antonio would package both picks to obtain a veteran forward via trade or move up in the draft. But the Spurs stood pat and made two selections in the first round for only the second time in franchise history.

"For me, honestly, playing for Coach Pop (Gregg Popovich), it's a blessing to be able to learn from such a person," Samanic said in a conference call with the San Antonio media. "They have a winning mentality. They share the ball.

"They play really hard defense and they won many championships.They have really important players from Europe, so I think that history helps me. I'm just happy and excited."

Johnson also spoke highly of the Spurs, who have won five NBA championships and made the playoffs for the last 22 consecutive seasons.

"The Spurs are definitely a legendary organization," Johnson said. "They're all about winning, I would say, and development (of players). Coming in and learning from Coach Popovich will be a blessing, I think. He definitely knows what he's doing."

Deep in the backcourt but lean up front, the Spurs are in the market for a forward who can rebound, shoot the three-pointer and help shore up the team's defense, which was spotty throughout the 2018-19 season.

San Antonio's depth and talent at the forward position took a precipitous dip after it traded Kawhi Leonard last July.

Samanic played for the KK Petrol Olimpija in Ljubljana, Slovenia. He raised his stock at the NBA Combine, where he was the only international who participated in the event's scrimmage.

Samanic scored 13 points and added seven rebounds in less than 20 minutes and also looked solid on defense, according to reports.

"I just came to the Combine with the mentality to prove that I can play with these guys that are my age or older, and I think I showed that," Samanic said."I just want to fight and to prove myself. As I said, I'm really competitive, so I take things serious on the court."

Although Samanic didn't play in one of the top leagues in Europe and faced subpar competition, he still was considered an intriguing prospect going into the NBA draft.

Still, given his age, it could be a while before Spurs fans see Samanic playing at the AT&T Center.

Samanic's stats are hardly impressive. Playing a total of 50 games for three times, he averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds and shot only 34 percent from the three-point line. Still, his inside offense, shooting potential and athleticism are considered his strengths.

Samanic said he plans to play in the NBA next season, quickly dismissing any thought that he would continue his career in Europe for the foreseeable future.

"No, no, no, right away," he said, referring to when he plans to come to San Antonio. "Tomorrow."

Samanic also said he plans to play with the Spurs' Summer League team.