DENVER — The Spurs nearly rallied in the final minutes of Game 7 to steal the game and series from the Denver Nuggets, but came up just short.

Bryn Forbes (19 points, 3-4 from three) sparked the rally, which saw DeMar DeRozan (19 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) also get going after a slow start. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 21 points off the bench.

The Spurs allowed 13 offensive rebounds and shot just 31-of-85 (36.5 percent) in the game. The Silver & Black couldn't fully take advantage of a woeful shooting performance by the Nuggets, who made just 2 of their 20 three-point attempts.

Denver's Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray led the hosts with 23 points.

The Nuggets' season continues; they'll host Portland to start the second round. The Spurs head back to San Antonio after their second first-round defeat in as many years.

FOURTH QUARTER:

The Nuggets started to show signs of fatigue in the second half of the fourth quarter. Ruday Gay continued to lead the Spurs with 21 points, but now, he has some offensive help. The Nuggets had a field goal drought lasting about three minutes, and the Spurs turned a 10-point deficit into a 4-point game.

The Nuggets got it back up to eight, but then a Bryn Forbes three made it 88-83. The Nuggets ran some time off with some offensive rebounds, but couldn't score. DeMar DeRozan made one of two free throws, then the Spurs got a stop and a fastbreak dunk. Two point game. 52.2 seconds left.

The Nuggets made the ensuing shot. The Spurs' shot was blocked with 28 seconds left and the Spurs didn't foul. The Nuggets basically ran out the clock, clinging to a 4-point win and the series victory.

---

The whole season comes down to the last 12 minutes, and the Spurs need big baskets. Bryn Forbes got the Silver & Black going, and this shot led to a Nuggets timeout. The number 2 seed doesn't want to see their lead disappear on plays like this.

Bryn Forbes made another big play, but the Nuggets responded quickly, and then it was a Spurs' timeout that stopped the action. With just under 7 minutes to play, the Nuggets led 80-70.

THIRD QUARTER:

Putting the ball in the basket continues to be a struggle for the Silver & Black. In the biggest game of the season, no one has carried the team. Rudy Gay continues to be the leading scorer.

The Spurs need to be cutting into the lead, but it took effort just to get the lead back down to 13 after the Nuggets started the quarter hot. The lead got as large as 17 points for the hosts. Remember, the Spurs trailed by just 7 late in the second quarter.

But the Spurs kept grinding, eventually winning the third quarter, 27-25. The Silver & Black have improved since the first quarter, when the dug themselves a 10-point hole. Plays like this will need to continue in the fourth.

FIRST HALF:

The Spurs shot just 22 percent (10 of 45) from the field and 1 of 10 from long range as they finished the first half trailing 47-34.

DeMar DeRozan went 1 of 10 and made two free throws for 4 points in the opening half of the decisive game. LaMarcus Aldridge also struggled, going 2-for-8 and scoring 8 points. The only Spur to reach double figures in the first half was Rudy Gay, who had 11 points.

Derrick White missed his first seven shots, but took pretty good care of the ball and made life difficult for Denver's marquee guard, Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets were led by center Nikola Jokic, who posted 15 points and 9 rebounds, plus 5 assists in the first half. Denver's shooting from behind the arc was no better than the Spurs'. The hosts made 1 of 12 three-point attempts. But they made 18 of their 45 shots overall, good enough for 40 percent. Not great, but good enough for a healthy lead.

---

For the second time in three nights, the Spurs are playing to keep their season alive. Following a 120-103 win in Game 6 at the AT&T Center Thursday night, the seventh game of the opening-round series between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets takes place in the Mile High City.

The Spurs' victory Thursday marked just the sixth time in NBA history that a number 7 seed has taken the number 2 seed to a winner-take-all Game 7 in NBA history. Granted, the first round has only been a best-of-seven since 2003. Still, no 7-seed has ever won a seven-game series in the first round of the playoffs. Can the Spurs be the first? Follow along with our coverage below: