Spurs come back late to force OT before falling to Suns, 121-116

Keldon Johnson had 34 points and Jeremy Sochan added a season-high 30 points for the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 and the Phoenix Suns escaped with a 128-118 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

San Antonio never led and trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with an 18-7 run in the final four minutes of regulation.

Bridges had eight points in overtime in scoring 20-plus points for the eighth time in his past 11 games.

“With guys out, dude is stepping up,” Phoenix center Deandre Ayton said. “The confidence is not coming out of nowhere; it’s been there since the season (began). Mikal was working on his game. He’s pretty consistent, just working on his craft and tonight was a time for it show. He took over the game.”

Johnson scored seven straight points for the Spurs, cutting the Suns’ lead to 103-102 with three minutes remaining in the game. After a series of baskets, Sochan’s 3-pointer cut it to 108-107 with a minute remaining.

“Really proud,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “Great effort against a good basketball team, a very good basketball team. Lot of guys played, a lot of guys participated. They played physically, they played hard, did everything they could do. A couple of guys, Chris and Mikal took over during the overtime, made shots. Keldon tried to keep us in it, those guys kind of took over.”

After Bridges hit an 11-footer, Johnson responded with a three-point play to tie it at 110 with 47.8 seconds left.

Ayton completely missed the rim on an attempted hook shot with 31.1 seconds remaining and the Spurs missed a series of shots as regulation ended.

“They’re not just not a prideful team, they have championship DNA all through the organization,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “We knew any Pop-coached team was going to evaluate and look at things they could do better.”

Ayton finished with 23 points.

Playing without Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Jae Crowder, the Suns still managed to overcome the beleaguered Spurs. San Antonio has lost five straight and 10 of its past 11 games.

“It’s big. (The injuries have) forced him to be more aggressive,” Paul said of Bridges.

Keita Bates-Diop had 14 points and Doug McDermott added 10 points for the Spurs.

Cameron Johnson had 15 points for the Suns.

Phoenix has won six straight in San Antonio and its last seven against the Spurs.