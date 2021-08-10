Spurs ink San Antonio's Jordan Burns to an Exhibit 10 deal

Burns attended John Marshall High School.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have signed guard Jordan Burns to an Exhibit 10 deal.

#Signed: Congrats to Jordan Burns (@iamjburns_1 ) on signing with the San Antonio Spurs (@spurs )! Jordan will sign an undrafted free agent contract with San Antonio. ✍🏽🏀 pic.twitter.com/cJXeshx7cL — Green Sports Management (@GreenSportsMgmt) October 11, 2021

Burns attended San Antonio John Marshall High School and went on to play at Colgate from 2017-21. He was named the Patriot League Player of the Year in 2021.

He is listed at 6'0" and 175 pounds. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in his final season at Colgate and led the Raiders to an NCAA tournament appearance.

He went undrafted in 2021 and will likely be waived and sent to the G League Austin Spurs for the upcoming season.