Spurs training camp: Roby thrilled to be in San Antonio, Popovich discusses addition of Candice Dupree

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened their 2022 training camp and, following Friday's camp, coach Gregg Popovich and new Spur Isaiah Roby spoke.
Roby explained why he's been a fan of the Spurs for so long, saying it started with his grandparents. He also spoke about the young team, how he fits in, his skillset and more.
Popovich, meanwhile, spoke about the team donating its time at San Antonio's Roy Mass Center, Keldon Johnson in his natural position as a small forward, a Josh Primo update, hiring Candice Dupree to join the assistant coaching staff and more.
Here's what the Spurs had to say and more, courtesy of the team.
ROBY
"I think a switching four who can switch on all different types of guards defensively," Roby said about what he brings to the team. "Offensively, exploit mismatches and push the ball on the break when I get a rebound. That's really important to my game."
POPOVICH
"I don't want to go down a rabbit hole here with hiring a woman for the sake of hiring a woman," Popovich said about hiring Dupree. "It's about hiring people who are qualified. She happens to be a female. I didn't hire her because she is a female. I hired her because she was a hell of a player. She understands the game. She has a great way about her and she will add to the program just like Becky [Hammon] did."
The Spurs will get their 2022 preseason slate started Sunday versus the Rockets in Houston.
