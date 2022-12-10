Spurs, San Antonio Parks unveil renovated basketball court

The renovated basketball court features a newly resurfaced Spurs branded court.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are giving back to the local community in a big way.

Spurs Give and the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department announced the renovation of the basketball court at Copernicus Park for all to enjoy.

As part of the renovations, a newly resurfaced Spurs branded court was installed as well as new hoops and backboards to help revitalize the court.

“It is an honor for us to be welcomed into communities across San Antonio and serve our neighbors through Play SA,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment said in a release. “The opportunity to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department to create safe spaces for young people and families to enjoy is core to us. SS&E remains committed to investing in and building meaningful change in the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

In 2020, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Spurs Give teamed up to form the Play SA initiative and committed $1 million to renovate parks across San Antonio’s 10 districts.

And this renovated court is part of Play SA's efforts which will make a tremendous impact on the city.

“We’re thankful to our partners, Spurs Give and San Antonio Parks Foundation for supporting the Play SA initiative,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Today, we celebrate the completion of our latest project at Copernicus Park. We look forward to our continued partnership and future enhancements to neighborhood parks.”

Spurs' Blake Wesley and Isaiah Roby were on hand at the event playing with the kids, giving out some basketball pointers and enjoying the new court with those in attendance.

The kids also got a new basketball and Spurs tee shirts making it a memorable day for them.

The Spurs are showing their commitment to improving the community not just in San Antonio but in surrounding cities.