Spurs Roundup: Hammon's job interviews, Popovich's new Team USA stars, and Murray's response to missing All-Defense team

Damian Lillard and Draymond Green will join Pop in Tokyo, but will Becky Hammon leave San Antonio? Plus, Dejounte Murray gets more bulletin-board material.

SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon to interview for head coaching positions

WNBA legend and Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview for head coaching vacancies in both Orlando and Portland, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gregg Popovich's longest tenured assistant coach has been an active presence on his staff for six years, coached the Summer League team to a title in 2015, and became the first woman to act as head coach for an NBA team after a Popovich ejection last season.

If she does make another entry into the history books this summer as the first female head coach of an NBA team, it would be a bittersweet moment for her players, colleagues and fans in San Antonio. News of her interviews prompted swelling pride from Spurs fans, as well as mounting fear that she could leave and not be the next head coach in San Antonio.

Spurs fans watching other teams interview Becky Hammon: https://t.co/6TutH5La7p — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 14, 2021

The main questions that will determine if she stays or goes are as follows:

How long will Popovich be the head coach?

Do the Spurs want Hammon to be the next head coach, and if so has that been discussed or promised to her?

Would Hammon leave if she got an opportunity elsewhere?

For more on Hammon's resume and future, click here.

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green commit to Popovich's Team USA

After an underwhelming roster had a disappointing showing at the FIBA World Cup, and a strenuous NBA pandemic season like no other, many feared that Gregg Popovich's Team USA Olympic roster might be lacking star players.

Those fears were quelled by reports Tuesday that Damian Lillard and Draymond Green have committed to play in Tokyo. Both players had early exits from the postseason, fueling speculation that other stars like Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum may play as well.

Regardless of who else fills out the roster, picking up one of the best playmaking shooters in the game along with a top-tier defender should help solidify the US as gold medal favorites. For the full list of other players who could join them, click here.

Dejounte Murray reacts after being left off All-Defensive team

Minutes after the players who earned first and second team All-Defense honors were revealed on Monday night, Dejounte Murray let it be known how he felt about not making the list.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 14, 2021

Murray takes pride in rebounding and defense, and the frequent pickpocket became the youngest player to make an All-Defense team in 2018. His prowess on that end of the floor is certainly worthy of note, and he earned a single vote for first team and three votes for second team this season.

It's obviously disappointing, but it's also hard to call it a snub when all ten players who did make it this year were part of top-10 defenses, and while it's not Murray's fault, the Spurs as a team were below average.