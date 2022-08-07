Spurs news: Rookies signed, Sochan injury update, Summer League postgame sound and more

"Blake Wesley and Josh Primo are the modern-day guards," said Summer League coach Mitch Johnson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad got their schedule going, and there is more movement in the organization's roster.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news that you may have missed.

ROOKIES SIGNED

The Spurs announced recently that rookies Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham have signed their NBA contracts.

According to the NBA, the team signed Branham to the rookie scale and according to "Spotrac," Sochan also signed at the Rookie Scale (four years at $23.05 million)

Pen to paper 🖋@JeremySochan is officially a Spur! — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 9, 2022

We've officially signed @MalakiBranham! ✍️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 9, 2022

SOCHAN INJURY UPDATE

During the Spurs-Cavaliers Summer League game, it was reported on NBA TV that team rookie Sochan was out due to a hamstring injury in addition to being in the NBA health and safety protocols.

Coach Mitch Johnson was asked about that report after the game against Cleveland and he clarified, saying the injury was pre-NBA Draft and not recent.

"I think that was something prior to the [NBA] Draft," Johnson said.

PLAYER WAIVED

The team also announced they waived forward Danilo Gallinari. He is expected to join the Celtics.

Gallinari was acquired along with three future first-round draft picks and the rights to a first-round pick swap from Atlanta on June 30.

SUMMER LEAGUE SOUND

The Spurs got their Las Vegas Summer League 2022 going with a loss to the Cavaliers, 99-90.

Branham scored 15 points, and Wesley added 20 points and six assists. Josh Primo recorded 20 points and five assists while Darius Days poured in 11 points in the loss.



Following the game, Wesley and coach Johnson spoke about getting game one in Las Vegas under their collective belt courtesy of the Spurs.