SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs cruised to a preseason victory over the Detroit Pistons Friday evening, but the game ended on a sad note. Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV was injured after scoring on a jumper that put the Spurs up 102-70 with 6:49 left.

Walker walked to the locker room with a trainer, and the Spurs organization did not have an update on his status during yesterday's post-game coverage.

ESPN has reported that Walker underwent an MRI Saturday, which revealed a torn medial meniscus in Walker's right knee. Walker tore his meniscus in his right knee in July 2017. That injury required surgery.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker will again undergo surgery Monday for the injury sustained in the win over the Pistons. The report indicates that Walker will miss 6-8 weeks while recovering.

