Spurs rookie trio reveal their new NBA jersey numbers

Which jersey numbers will the newest team members be wearing next season?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs introduced the newest members of the team - Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley - today to San Antonio and all are eager to get their NBA journey going.

And part of the introduction is the rookies getting their first NBA jerseys.

All three Spurs took to their social media to reveal which jersey number they'll be wearing this upcoming season.

Sochan will be wearing No. 10 and with his colorful hair, it makes sense since ex-Spur Dennis Rodman also wore the same jersey number along with his bright hairdo.

Branham will be wearing No. 22 while Wesley will put on jersey No. 14.

The NBA rookies received a warm welcome to San Antonio and are eager to get their NBA journey underway.

Even All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray, texted Sochan to begin the team bonding process and welcome him to the team.

The Spurs selected Sochan at No. 9, Branham at No. 20, and Wesley at No. 25 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Following the conference, the new players will have a quick introduction to the NBA.