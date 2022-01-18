Spurs rookie Josh Primo is thankful for the fan support

"They have been great," Primo.

SAN ANTONIO — Go to any Spurs home game and if rookie guard Joshua Primo is sitting on the bench, you can expect fans in attendance to chant his name.

For as much you'll hear the "Go Spurs Go" chant, you'll also hear the "We want Primo" chant echoing throughout the AT&T Center.

And that appreciation doesn't fall on deaf ears on the fan-favorite.

"It's very humbling," said Primo. "The fans have been great to me ever since I got here whether that's on the court or off the court."

The current fan appreciation is quite different than it was on NBA Draft night 2021.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Primo's name at No. 12, many Spurs fans were perplexed and were not pleased with the team's selection.

It was nothing personal against the 19-year old. It was just a shock to the fanbase's collective system when other names were still on the draft board.

Many mock drafts did not have Primo getting selected so early but fast forward and the Spurs are proving the selection is shaping up to be a homerun.

The youngest player in the league has already made history on Dec. 7 when he recorded four blocks and three steals against the Suns. He joined Dwight Howard to accomplish such a feat.

Also, at the 2021 NBA Summer League, Primo showed flashes of what he can do on the floor appearing in four games and averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.2 minutes.

And let's not forget how much he isn't afraid of the NBA big stage when he nailed a clutch three-point shot, along with 12 points, to force overtime against the Nets.

Add all this up and the rookie is a promising player and it is not too much of a surprise why fans are excited for his future and cheering for him each and every game.