Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan earns spot in Rising Stars Challenge

The 19-year-old forward has been one of the best rookies in the league in recent weeks, and he's heading to Salt Lake City to represent San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan has been named to the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend as he continues to grow and shine in his rookie campaign for the Spurs.

The ninth pick in the most recent draft has been improving at a mind-boggling rate, and he's arguably been the best rookie in the league over the last several weeks. He'll be one of 11 NBA newcomers heading to Salt Lake City to participate in the game.

"I think it would be an honor, I think it would be a cool achievement. I'm just gonna keep on playing here and see what happens," he said a few weeks ago when asked about the possibility of making the game. "It's not my call, it's whoever picks it, but I think personally I do deserve it."

The 6'9" forward out of Baylor was a starter from day one in San Antonio, and has made the most of his opportunities. He ranks top-10 among rookies for points per game (10.1), rebounds (4.9), assists (2.5) and steals (0.8), but perhaps most impressive is his attitude and focus on improvement.

On December 19, the bright-haired teenager debuted a one-handed free throw. Shooting from the stripe and from distance was one of the only things he didn't do at a high level in college, and he showed a willingness to try something outside the box to get better. He stuck with it, and since then he's hitting 77% from the line and 36% from deep.

Jeremy Sochan’s ranks among rookies:



10.1 PPG (7th)

4.9 RPG (7th)

2.5 APG (5th)

0.8 SPG (10th)

0.4 BPG (11th)



Here are the numbers since switching to one-handed free throws: pic.twitter.com/FnKjG4njO0 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 31, 2023

In the past two weeks he's been on a tear. He's averaging 18 points, 6 boards and 3.3 assists over seven games while hitting over 50% from the floor, 52% from three, and 84% from the line. He followed up a career-high 30 points with a 15-point first quarter, all while deploying his impressive versatility on the defensive end of the floor.

"As the season goes along, I feel like my confidence, the things I show out there, it's all improved," he said.

Sochan is on pace to make an All Rookie team, and he could make a case for first team if he keeps up this level of play. More importantly for him and for the Spurs, he looks very much like a rising star indeed.