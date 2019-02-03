SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge didn't score 56 points this time, but he was still a load for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Silver and Black to a 116-102 victory that wasn't as close as the final margin.

The Spurs, who beat Detroit on Wednesday, won back-to-back games for the first time since leaving town for their annual Rodeo Road Trip a month ago.

The Spurs (35-29) end their three-game home stand Monday against the Denver Nuggets, who are second in the Western Conference standings.

OKC (38-24) has now lost four straight and five of its last six games.The Thunder played without All-Star forward Paul George, who missed his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury. George is averaging 28.6 points this season.

Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points in the Spurs' 154-147 double-overtime victory over OKC on Jan. 10 at the AT&T Center. The Thunder beat San Antonio two days later in OKC to even the series.

Aldridge (27), Rudy Gay (22), DeMar DeRozan (18), Bryn Forbes (16) and Derrick White (14) scored a combined 97 points, just five fewer than the entire OKC squad had.

Russell Westbrook scored 19 points to lead the Thunder, and Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams had 18 and 17, respectively.

The foursome of Aldridge, Gay, DeRozan and White set the tone for the Spurs in the first half.

Aldridge (23), Gay (14), DeRozan (12) and and White (12) combined for 61 points in the first two quarters, helping the Spurs take a 72-63 lead at the break. The 72 points are a Spurs season high for a first half.

Aldridge scored his 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. He got his mid-range jumper going early and was a force on both ends of the court.

Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant led OKC's first-half scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Westbrook made 6 of 13 shots from the field and was 1 of 3 from long distance.

Both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half. The Thunder were 52.2 percent overall (24-46) and made 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) three-point attempts. The Spurs shot 57.1 percent overall (28-49) and were 44.4 percent (4-9) from beyond the arc.

San Antonio had only four turnovers in the first half and OKC had six.