Fans predict the Spurs' Rodeo Road Trip record

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again when the AT&T Center will be devoid of "Go Spurs Go" chants as the team makes its annual Rodeo Trip.
The Spurs will be facing eight teams on this trip including visits to Chicago, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta.
It will be a good measuring stick to see where this young team's development is heading.
Fans are also looking at the long road trip with a keen eye and are predicting the team's record in their eight-game trip.
Recently, fans were asked on Twitter to give their thoughts and predict the Spurs record.
Here is a sample of what the Silver and Black faithful had to say:
It will be interesting to see how this young Spurs squad responds to the annual trip.
For most of the players, this will be their first time experiencing the road trip and it will certainly test the team's mettle.
The team will get things going when they visit the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
What do you say Spurs fans? What do you think the team will do in their eight-game trip?
