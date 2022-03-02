Fans predict the Spurs' Rodeo Road Trip record

What will be the team's record at the end of the long road trip?

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again when the AT&T Center will be devoid of "Go Spurs Go" chants as the team makes its annual Rodeo Trip.

The Spurs will be facing eight teams on this trip including visits to Chicago, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta.

It will be a good measuring stick to see where this young team's development is heading.

Fans are also looking at the long road trip with a keen eye and are predicting the team's record in their eight-game trip.

Recently, fans were asked on Twitter to give their thoughts and predict the Spurs record.

Here is a sample of what the Silver and Black faithful had to say:

6 and 2, The Spurs put all of it together and make a huge run for the playoffs. — Keith Dunham (@kdunham1000) February 5, 2022

2-6 — Michael Jimenez (@MikeESPNSA) February 5, 2022

Probably 3-5.

Wins : Pels, Okc, Wiz

Losses : Cavs, Hawks, Bulls, Heat, Griz. — AJaa (@EybdyaN) February 5, 2022

Im feeling great going to this RRT.. so I say.. 3-5 😆 — DunkAN21!!!! (@dcm21spurs) February 6, 2022

4-4 split would be nice & seems like a realistic outcome https://t.co/CV4S78acyv — Aaron García (@A_Garrr) February 6, 2022

Beat Cavs

Lose to Hawks

Beat Pels

Beat Bulls

Lose to OKC

Beat Wiz

Beat Heat

Lose to Grizz.

5-3

I know it’s naive thinking, but this is what my intuition tells me. 😂 https://t.co/WyhdUwPjli — Maddy Rian (#PorVida) (@RianMaddy) February 5, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this young Spurs squad responds to the annual trip.

For most of the players, this will be their first time experiencing the road trip and it will certainly test the team's mettle.

The team will get things going when they visit the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

What do you say Spurs fans? What do you think the team will do in their eight-game trip?