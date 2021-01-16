GAME DAY: Spurs looking to break 4-game losing skid at home with rematch versus Rockets

Shorthanded Rockets best Spurs in first game since Harden trade

"It's got nothing to do with defense, offense, it has to do with between the ears, being ready to play," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after a disappointing loss to a shorthanded but highly-motivated Houston Rockets , wasting a career-high 29 points from Keldon Johnson.

James Harden's last public act as a Rocket was saying that the team wasn't good enough, and they played like they wanted to prove him wrong in a nationally-televised game, scrapping for a 109-105 win. Pop said before the game that he expected them to come out with something to prove, and when asked after the game if that wound up going like he expected, he answered with one word in the affirmative. (Continue reading here)