GAME DAY: Spurs looking to break 4-game losing skid at home with rematch versus Rockets

SAN ANTONIO —
San Antonio Spurs (6-6) vs. Houston Rockets (4-6)
When, where: Saturday, 4:00 p.m., San Antonio
All-time series record: Spurs lead 110-91
Last season: Spurs won 2-1
Season series: Rockets up 1-0
Last meeting: Rockets won 109-105
Rocket's last game: Won versus Spurs, 109-105
Spurs' last game: Lost versus Rockets, 109-105
Rocket's last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won 1
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 1
Rocket's injury/inactive report: Danuel House: OUT; Victor Oladipo: DAY-TO-DAY; Broderic Thomas: OUT; John Wall: DAY-TO-DAY; Eric Gordon: ACTIVE
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); Keita Bates-Diop: DAY-TO-DAY (upper respiratory infection)
Shorthanded Rockets best Spurs in first game since Harden trade
"It's got nothing to do with defense, offense, it has to do with between the ears, being ready to play," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after a disappointing loss to a shorthanded but highly-motivated Houston Rockets, wasting a career-high 29 points from Keldon Johnson.
"We had four or five guys who were out to lunch."
James Harden's last public act as a Rocket was saying that the team wasn't good enough, and they played like they wanted to prove him wrong in a nationally-televised game, scrapping for a 109-105 win. Pop said before the game that he expected them to come out with something to prove, and when asked after the game if that wound up going like he expected, he answered with one word in the affirmative. (Continue reading here)