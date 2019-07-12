First Quarter

Kings 17, Spurs 21

A 9-5 spurt to finish the first quarter has San Antonio out in front early in a game in which points have been hard to come by. Only four Spurs scored in the first quarter, led by Jakob Poeltl's eight points.

The three-point game has been dismal so far, with both teams combining to make just two of 20 first-quarter attempts from beyond the arc.

---

It's a defensive matchup early in this game, as both teams have combined for just 24 points with 3:47 to go in the opening period. The Spurs are Kings are shooting 33% and 35% from the floor, respectively, and have combined to make just two of 15 shots from beyond the three-point line so far.

Pregame

Three days after an epic double-overtime win over James Harden and the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs are welcoming the Sacramento Kings to town in yet another bid to tally consecutive wins for the first time since starting the season 3-0.

San Antonio has alternated wins and losses over its last four games, but is also just 3-7 over its last 10. Sacramento, meanwhile, is just 4-6 over its last 10 games, including two straight losses.

LaMarcus Aldridge is expected to return to the court after sitting out the last two games with right thigh soreness, providing a boost to the squad. Friday night's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

