'SATX' | Spurs reveal new Statement Edition jerseys and fans are reacting

The Spurs reveal a new alternate jersey for the new season and fans have a strong reaction.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio during the 2022-23 season and to celebrate, the team revealed a new statement jersey.

The uniform features modern patterns inspired by traditional Mexican serapes and saddle blankets. It also features the traditional team colors, and the new logo "SATX" on the chest for the city and state the team plays in: San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs will wear the Statement Edition uniforms for select games at home and on the road in upcoming seasons. It also features new team partner Self Financial, a credit-building financial technology company, patch which made its debut at the 2022 Summer League.



“Our new Statement Edition uniform embodies the evolution of our team’s roots while celebrating fans across the entire region,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Through the intricate serape pattern, we’re blending our 50-year legacy with our vibrant culture that we celebrate on and off the court.”

Culture isn’t just where we’re from. It’s where we’re going. Introducing our 2022-23 Statement Edition uniform!@SelfCreditApp | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/a2JrGGHLDl — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 25, 2022

Once the new jersey was revealed, the fan base chimed in and it is mixed reviews from the Silver and Black faithful.

Here is a sample of the fan reaction to the new Statement Uniforms:

I love state Of Texas logos in uniforms https://t.co/OheTr3YN9A — Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) July 25, 2022

Shorts dope but the jersey is horrid https://t.co/5LGzGmIwsJ — Dakota 🫶🏽 (@ddotdev) July 25, 2022

I don’t like it but I don’t hate it either lol https://t.co/hlFxkjS7AW — Tevo (@DJDoubleOhTevin) July 25, 2022

These are very solid 🔥🔥 https://t.co/FJnRLvxraC — The Spurs Way🏀 (@TheSpursWayy) July 25, 2022

This jersey is the fourth the team will wear next season. A fifth will be announced later this year.

Recently, the team revealed the Classic Edition jersey featuring a nod to the franchise's ABA roots.

You can look forward to seeing these new jerseys for certain games next season. Official retail products will be available this fall at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com as the team heads into their golden anniversary season. The complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps, and more.

Fans should join the official San Antonio Spurs Fan Club for their first chance to purchase the Statement Edition Uniform.