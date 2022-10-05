Incredible! Spurs reveal 50th anniversary logos, video

The San Antonio Spurs will celebrate its 50th year in the Alamo City starting next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It is going to be a golden 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs season as the franchise will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Alamo City.

And to get the celebration going, the team has revealed three new colorway logos and a video celebrating the upcoming milestone.

The logos feature the team's primary colors (grey, white, and black) with the year the team was established in 1973.

The hype video takes fans on a trip down memory lane featuring some of the best moments in team history from drafting David Robinson, the team's titles, Sean Elliott's "Memorial Day Miracle," to the time the water cannon misfired on drenched fans in the Alamodome.

Next season, the Spurs are looking to play a game in the Alamodome for a throwback game.

Although nothing is yet official, it is sure to be a hit among fans young and old to either experience a Spurs game in the Alamodome for the first time or relive old memories for others.

Recently, team Chairman Peter J. Holt penned a letter to the city stating clearly the team is set to stay in San Antonio to calm many who were worried the team was eyeing relocation.