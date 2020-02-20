SAN ANTONIO — With 23 wins and 28 games left in the season, it's no surprise the Spurs have a sense of urgency entering the second half of the year.

They returned to the practice facility for the first time since the Oklahoma City win, fully aware the upcoming stretch of games will determine whether or not they make the playoffs for a 23rd straight year.

"Clean slate," Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said. "Kind of get a chance to mentally regroup, physically regroup. You get that extra juice of understanding the reality of where we're at."

Spurs forward Rudy Gay said, "We know at any point we can make a run and at this point, we have to."

DeRozan did say his back spasms are not an issue anymore and he is good to go after missing the last two contests.

Now, upon the arrival to practice, the Spurs are down one player after waiving forward DeMarre Carroll. His three-year, $21 million contract was an epic failure as he only played 15 games and scored a total of 33 points.

"I played with DeMarre. I knew DeMarre since college," DeRozan said. "He's just a great guy. Wherever he go, he's going to gel (reports indicate he is going to Houston). It's part of the league."

Gay said, "He's a good guy to have around. He's a locker room guy, a guy I've known for some years now. Wish him nothing but luck on his path and wish him nothing but the best."

The San Antonio Spurs will finish off the Rodeo Road Trip playing Utah on Friday and Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Spurs are five games out of that final postseason spot.

