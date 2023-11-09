Spurs reportedly waive guard Cameron Payne

San Antonio is set to release Payne after acquiring him in the offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are set to waive guard Cameron Payne.

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, sources tell ESPN. Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role. pic.twitter.com/cA13XSxp3j — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2023

The Suns traded Payne, a second-round pick, and cash to the Spurs for a protected second-round pick in July.

Following the trade, he was vocal on social media that he wished he was still wearing the Suns uniform.

“Man, I love Phoenix, bro, I miss Phoenix already,” Payne said.

“I wish I was in Phoenix still but hey, it is where it is, man. They’re trying to win a chip and I respect it. I feel like they could’ve won a chip with me though 'cause like, I’m tough.”

The move now allows Payne to join a contending team while it paves the way for current Spurs guards to earn minutes next season such as Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, and rookie Sidy Sissoko to develop.

With the roster move, it is expected that Tre Jones may be the starting point guard next season.

