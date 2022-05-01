Spurs reportedly sign guards Tyler Johnson, Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are signing Tyler Johnson and Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Johnson has played for the Heat, Nets, Suns and Sixers, averaging 10 points and 36% from three in his seven-year career. He played out a 10-day contract for the Sixers this season, and the Spurs will be in Philadelphia Friday. Anthony lamb is a 23-year-old rookie who played three games for the Houston Rockets this season.
San Antonio's star point guard Dejounte Murray just returned after a five game absence due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, helping the team end a four-game losing streak. Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Thad Young all entered the protocol on Thursday afternoon, joining Doug McDermott.
Lonnie Walker IV is listed as questionable due to return to competition reconditioning.