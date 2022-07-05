Spurs reportedly sign center Deng to 1-year deal

Deng played with the Spurs during the 2021 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly bringing back a familiar face.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Spurs have inked free agent center Gorgui Deng to a one-year deal.

Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022

Deng, listed at 6-10, played with the Spurs for the 2021 season playing 16 games and averaging 5.3 points per game along with 2.6 rebounds and shooting 31-percent from the three point line.

A 10-year NBA veteran, and holds career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Deng played with the Hawks for the 2021-22 season in 44 games and averaging 3.5 points per game in 8.4 minutes per game.

The spurs remain busy in the offseason after traded guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale to the Hawks for several draft picks and pulling their qualifying offer to former Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV making him an unrestricted free agent. He subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs are clearly in a rebuild-mode and could make more moves ahead of next season.