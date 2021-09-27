Spurs release their 2021 Training Camp roster

Spurs open up training camp to begin the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have released their 2021 Training Camp roster and there were not any surprise names listed.

San Antonio’s last seven first round draft picks are featured on the Spurs roster that also includes eight new players that weren’t with the Silver and Black last season.

Head coach Gregg Popovich returns for his 26th season leading the Spurs, who will kick off the 2021-22 season on Monday, Oct. 4 when they host the Utah Jazz in a preseason game at the AT&T Center.