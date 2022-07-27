Spurs release 2022 preseason schedule

Spurs basketball is coming soon with five preseason games in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars Spurs fans because there will be some Silver and Black basketball action coming soon.

The San Antonio Spurs announced their 2022 preseason slate featuring five games total with three home games and two road games.

The Spurs will travel to Houston to open the preseason on Sunday, Oct. 2 and make their preseason home opener on Oct. 6 with a matchup against this year’s top overall pick Paulo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Other matchups include a game versus heralded rookie, Chet Holgrem, and the Thunder with former Spurs coach Chip Engelland who reportedly will join Oklahoma City.

Our 2022 Pre-SZN schedule is here 👀



More info ⤵️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 27, 2022

Here is the full preseason schedule:

October 2 at Houston Rockets

October 6 at Orlando Magic

October 9 vs New Orleans Pelicans

October 11 at Utah Jazz

October 13 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Notable matchups include a game against the Pelicans and Zion Williamson and a game against the Jazz with former Spurs coach Will Hardy now head coach of Utah.

Tickets for the 2022 preseason will go on sale at 10 a.m. today at spurs.com.

All preseason games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and home games will also be broadcast in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM with Paul Castro.

Preseason tickets will be available on the Spurs app and at the AT&T Center southeast box office on event days three hours prior to the event time. For more information, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at spurs.com/memberships, or call or text (210)-444-5050.