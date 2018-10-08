SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced Friday the slate of games for the 2018-19 regular season, and it includes several primetime games for the San Antonio Spurs.

The Silver and Black tip off the regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM.

The Spurs' first nationally-televised game takes place Monday October 22 on the road versus the Los Angeles Lakers. That game will be broadcast on NBA TV. In total, the Spurs will play 25 nationally-televised games.

Former Spurs Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green make their return to San Antonio January 3, 2019.

View the full Spurs schedule here.

