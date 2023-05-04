Spurs receive a huge payout from NBA revenue sharing

The Spurs are pocketing a huge sum of money.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are pocketing a huge sum of money thanks to the NBA revenue sharing.

According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are getting a significant financial shot from the 2021-22 revenue-sharing plan.

Specifically, $26.3 million.

In a nutshell, the 10 large NBA market teams that made the most revenue contributed financially to the other 20 league teams that did not make as much money.

Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2023

The idea is to create a financial balance in the NBA.

Those 20 teams are sharing $404.1 million in revenue sharing contributions for 2021-2022, according to a memo shared with teams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2023

For the Spurs, the financial impact will help in their rebuild and help them thrive despite being in a small market as compared to other teams.

San Antonio will have a significant amount of salary cap space this offseason and moving forward.

Here's around what teams have left to spend (w/ estimated deals):



Space/Room

SAS: $38.5M

IND: $27.9M

DET: $8.4M

NYK: $5.4M



Non-Taxpayer MLE

CHA

HOU

MEM

OKC

ORL



Taxpayer MLE

ATL

BKN

MIA

NOP

PHX

UTA



Bi-Annual

MIN

SAC

TOR



Minimums

BOS

CHI

CLE

DAL

DEN

GSW

LAC

LAL

MIL

PHI

POR

WAS — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2022

This bodes well for a franchise in transition if they want to chase top NBA free agents or work trades as it looks toward the future and gets back to the top of the NBA.

