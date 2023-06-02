Spurs receive center Dedmon, future second-round pick in trade with Heat

According to reports, the Spurs will receive the former Spurs center, draft pick from Miami in exchange for cash considerations.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Miami Heat have traded center Dewayne Dedmon and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

Dedmon played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2016-17 season posting 5.1 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 62 percent shooting in 76 games played. He would then sign with the Hawks in the offseason.

The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2023

Dedmon could be waived following the official deal as the Spurs can financially absorb his salary.

Basically, San Antonio just used some of its salary cap flexibility for a future second-round pick set for 2028 according to a report.

Heat trading Dedmon and a 2028 second round pick to the Spurs for cash considerations. By not taking a player from the Spurs, the Heat is now $5 million below the luxury tax line. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 7, 2023

San Antonio simply is adding to its war chest of draft picks. The team is stockpiling draft picks during their complete rebuilding phase which they can use to reshape the franchise for the future.

The move also signals the Heat could be making way for a larger deal ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline later this week.

