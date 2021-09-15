WATCH: Spurs' R.C. Buford, Sean Elliott urge community to get vaccinated

Spurs are doing their part to help the community.

SAN ANTONIO — COVID-19 remains an issue in San Antonio, and throughout the world.

The latest report from Bexar County has 300,000 total COVID-19 cases.

If an effort to stop the spread, Spurs' R.C. Buford and team legend Sean Elliott lent their voices to urge the community to get vaccinated.

In conjunction with Methodist Health Care, the pair took part in a video, along with other residents, asking for all to get the shot to end the pandemic.

The Spurs have been active regarding efforts to stem the COVID spread.

Ex-Spur Patty Mills took part in Public Service Announcements asking San Antonio to wear masks, while coach Gregg Popovich is a proponent of all COVID safety measures.

Last season, the AT&T Center reopened to a slew of precautionary measures, from implementing a cashless system to robots to disinfect the arena.