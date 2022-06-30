Report: Spurs pulling offer sheet from Lonnie Walker IV, set to be an unrestricted free agent

Walker will likely find many suitors in the free agency market.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs are pulling their qualifying offer made to guard Lonnie Walker IV earlier this week thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Spurs are pulling the qualifying offer on Lonnie Walker IV, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Expect a strong market for Walker immediately. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The move further signals the direction the Spurs are aiming at: Total rebuild.

This move will open up more minutes for the young Spurs squad next season as the team preps for the future as well as allowing the team to retain financial flexibility by not having to match any offers to Walker as a restricted free agent.

Walker was drafted by the Spurs in 2018 and started to show signs of improvement in the second half of last season.

He averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game and 2.2 assists in 70 games played for the Spurs.

He's also made a significant impact in the San Antonio community with charitable events, and was very assessible to fans off the court.

The roster is going through a complete overhaul since last season with Derrick White traded to Boston, Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale traded to the Hawks, and now the more than likely departure of Walker.