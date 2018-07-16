SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will play five preseason games ahead of the 2018 regular season, the team announced Monday.

The Silver and Black' s preseason tips off Sunday, September 30. The Spurs will play three home pre-season games versus the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs preseason also features two road games against the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

Tickets for the 2018 preseason are available starting at noon Monday, July 16 at Spurs.com.

View the full preseason schedule below:

DATE TIME OPPONENT VENUE Sun, Sept. 30 4:00 PM Miami AT&T Center, San Antonio Fri, Oct. 5 7:30 PM Detroit AT&T Center, San Antonio Sun, Oct. 7 3:00 PM Houston AT&T Center, San Antonio Wed, Oct. 10 6:30 PM Atlanta McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta Fri, Oct. 12 6:00 PM Orlando Amway Center, Orlando

