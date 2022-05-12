Spurs' Popovich among highest paid coaches in U.S. sports

The Spurs head coach is also the highest paid NBA coach according to a new report.

SAN ANTONIO — During San Antonio Spurs Media Day 2022, head coach Gregg Popovich quipped that one of the reasons he is still coaching after decades of patrolling the sidelines was that his NBA paycheck is pretty good.

"What drives me? My paycheck," Popovich said.

Well, maybe he wasn't being so cheeky and just being completely honest.

According to a report from Sportico, Popovich is among the highest-paid head coaches in all U.S. sports as the fourth-highest paid at $13 million per year.

He is behind the NFL's Sean McVay, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick who is the No. 1 highest-paid coach at a whopping $20 million per year.

In addition, no other NBA coach ranks in the top-10 among highest paid coaches in U.S. sports.

After 27 years as the team's head coach, he's guided the team to five NBA title, is a three-time NBA Coach of the Year Award winner, is regarded as the greatest coach in NBA history, is the all-time NBA's winningest coach in league history, and boasts a winning percentage at 65 percent.

The second-highest paid NBA coach is former Spurs guard and current Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, at $9.5 million and ranks No. 19.

According to Sportico, Popovich is in his final contract year with the Spurs and it remains an open question if he'll continue to coach after this season with the team currently in a major rebuild.